Montreal's St. Patrick's Day Parade Is Officially Back On This Year
Get your green fits ready. 🍀
Life is starting to feel more and more normal as every day passes, thanks to the rollout of the Quebec government's reopening plan.
The loosening of some COVID-19 rules in Quebec is setting us up to be able to celebrate our favourite holidays as we used to, like by going to Montreal's St. Patrick's Day Parade!
Exciting news y'all: the green, white and orange parade is officially back on after being cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic.
The parade, happening on March 20, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., is being hosted by the United Irish Societies of Montreal, which have been organizing it since 1929.
The group made an announcement on Facebook to let Montrealers know that one of their favourite parades is finally going to be back in action.
"Our parade will be smaller this year due to the trying to plan this over Covid restrictions and time is of the essence now to prepare having only a few weeks," the announcement read.
This year's parade isn't going to have commercial floats. Instead, it'll "focus on mainly walking groups of the Irish community of Montreal with some bands and fun for the kids." But hey, after the last two years we went through, we'll take what we can get, right?
Itinerary of the parade on Google Maps.United Irish Societies of Montreal
And here's a look at the parade route this year, which the United Irish Societies of Montreal said is a bit longer than in other years, but it'll be along rue Sainte-Catherine — so at least we know some things don't change.
Montreal's St. Patrick's Day Parade
When: March 20, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
Where: See map above
