montreal metro

7 Montreal Metro Stations Will Be FREE To Enter On Weekends This Summer

From June 24 to September 5.

Montreal metro sign outside Saint-Laurent station.

Montreal metro sign outside Saint-Laurent station.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Seven Montreal metro stations will be free to enter on weekends between June 24 and September 5 this summer as part of an effort by the city to promote public transit use.

They are: Berri-UQAM, Champ-de-Mars, McGill, Peel, Place-d'Armes, Place-des-Arts and Saint-Laurent.

"Montreal is experiencing a meteoric recovery and we are determined to ensure that our downtown area benefits as much as possible from it," Plateau-Mont-Royal Borough Mayor and Executive Committee member responsible for economic development Luc Rabouin said in a press release.

"Thanks to our partners, we are putting in place an unprecedented measure to encourage the use of public transit downtown, to improve mobility and to encourage more visitors and Montrealers to use the metro."

"Montreal's summer has no equal, and after two years of pandemic, we are going to make sure it is unforgettable this year."

The City of Montreal and the borough of Ville-Marie say they're determined to create an "enjoyable downtown summer experience." In addition to free weekend entry at the metro stations, the municipal government is installing 50% more trash and recycling bins downtown and deploying the Mobility Squad to flag "excess orange cones, signs and fences from traffic lanes."

