Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal houses for sale

This Montreal Metro Map Shows The Median Condo Price Around Every Station In 2021

And how much prices have changed since 2020.

Senior Editor
This Montreal Metro Map Shows The Median Condo Price Around Every Station In 2021
Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou | Via Capitale

Prochaine station: a huge mortgage payment. A series of Montreal metro maps by Via Capitale real estate broker Charlyse Amoussou shows median condo prices around every station in 2021.

Amoussou used Centris data from January to December 2021 to compile the figures shown in the maps, which represent the selling prices of properties within a one-kilometre radius of STM metro stops.

This is the second year the broker put together these visuals. This time, she also included a map showing the degree of change between 2021 and 2020 median prices.

Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou | Via Capitale

In most cases, it appears prices ballooned in the second year of the pandemic, sometimes by double-digit percentage points. Properties near the stations that surround the downtown core are one of the noted exceptions.

Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou | Via Capitale

2021 median prices around Berri-UQAM (-1.14%), Saint-Laurent (-3.47%), Places-des-Arts (-3.22%), McGill (-0.80%), Guy-Concordia (-1.03%), Atwater (-4.35%), Lionel-Groulx (-2.65%), Georges-Vanier (-1.02%), Square-Victoria-OACI (-1.08%), Place-d'Armes (-4.44%) and Champ-de-Mars (-4.61%) stations were all lower than they were in 2020.

Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou | Via Capitale

The only other stations that saw dips were Université-de-Montréal (-14.33%), Édouard-Montpetit (-2.18%), De Castelnau (-7.15%) and Fabre (-1.12%), all on the blue line, as well as Côte-Ste-Catherine (-12.63%) on the western branch of the orange line.

Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou | Via Capitale

Despite the drop, properties around Édouard-Montpetit maintained their 2020 position with the costliest median price in the network ($850,000).

Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou | Via Capitale

The orange line terminus at Montmorency station saw the biggest price growth, a whopping 20%.

The station with the lowest median price for condos sold in 2021 was also in Laval: De La Concorde ($282,500). On Montreal Island, the lowest median price was around the blue line's eastern terminus at Saint-Michel station ($296,000).

From Your Site Articles

Montreal Expensive Home Sales Have Skyrocketed — These Could Be Reasons Why

Sales of homes priced at $4 million and higher nearly doubled in 2021.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

As rent prices continue to climb in Montreal, so do the number of ultra-expensive homes being purchased by the city's wealthiest buyers. A new report analyzing the luxury real estate market in 2021 shows a major increase in Montreal homes and condos sold for $1 million or more.

Engel & Volkers' 2021 Year-End Canadian Luxury Real Estate Market Report focuses on "Canada's most in-demand cities," which it identifies as Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

Keep Reading Show less

Proposed Quebec Rent Increases For 2022 Are Out & Pretty Much No One Is Happy

A landlord association thinks they're too low. A tenant association thinks they're too high.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime.com

Quebec's housing tribunal released their proposed rent increase for 2022 on Wednesday – and, in a province where rising rents have been an ongoing concern, it immediately sparked debate between landlords and renters' associations.

According to the Tribunal administratif du logement's (TAL) recommendation, rental prices that don't include heat should go up by 1.28%. This percentage increases if heating is included in the rental price: 1.34% for electrical heating, 1.91% for gas, and 3.73% for heating oil.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Rent Prices Are On The Rise — Here's What Rent Costs In 11 Popular Neighbourhoods

The difference between the most and least expensive neighbourhoods is around $500 per month!

Marc Bruxelles | Dreamstime

Montreal rent prices have been on the rise for months — and a new report from rental platform liv.rent shows the trend continuing into 2022 with the average price of a one-bedroom rental reaching $1,300 in January.

That's a record high since August 2021. It also means rent in the city is up $64 since December when prices took a dip, averaging $1,236 a month.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Rent Prices Are Soaring — Here's The Average Price In 11 Popular Areas Right Now

According to liv.rent's January 2022 report.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

For some, the beginning of a new year also means the beginning of the search for a new apartment. To help you narrow down your search based on your budget, we've taken a look at liv.rent's January 2022 Montreal Rent Report to see which popular areas have the most affordable rents this month.

The report looks at the average Montreal rent prices in 11 neighbourhoods, average rates by listing type, and more. Unfortunately, it looks like the average rent in Montreal is the highest it's been in months, so it may not be the best time to switch apartments if you don't need to.

Keep Reading Show less