This Montreal Metro Map Shows The Median Condo Price Around Every Station In 2021
And how much prices have changed since 2020.
Prochaine station: a huge mortgage payment. A series of Montreal metro maps by Via Capitale real estate broker Charlyse Amoussou shows median condo prices around every station in 2021.
Amoussou used Centris data from January to December 2021 to compile the figures shown in the maps, which represent the selling prices of properties within a one-kilometre radius of STM metro stops.
This is the second year the broker put together these visuals. This time, she also included a map showing the degree of change between 2021 and 2020 median prices.
Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou | Via Capitale
In most cases, it appears prices ballooned in the second year of the pandemic, sometimes by double-digit percentage points. Properties near the stations that surround the downtown core are one of the noted exceptions.
2021 median prices around Berri-UQAM (-1.14%), Saint-Laurent (-3.47%), Places-des-Arts (-3.22%), McGill (-0.80%), Guy-Concordia (-1.03%), Atwater (-4.35%), Lionel-Groulx (-2.65%), Georges-Vanier (-1.02%), Square-Victoria-OACI (-1.08%), Place-d'Armes (-4.44%) and Champ-de-Mars (-4.61%) stations were all lower than they were in 2020.
The only other stations that saw dips were Université-de-Montréal (-14.33%), Édouard-Montpetit (-2.18%), De Castelnau (-7.15%) and Fabre (-1.12%), all on the blue line, as well as Côte-Ste-Catherine (-12.63%) on the western branch of the orange line.
Despite the drop, properties around Édouard-Montpetit maintained their 2020 position with the costliest median price in the network ($850,000).
The orange line terminus at Montmorency station saw the biggest price growth, a whopping 20%.
The station with the lowest median price for condos sold in 2021 was also in Laval: De La Concorde ($282,500). On Montreal Island, the lowest median price was around the blue line's eastern terminus at Saint-Michel station ($296,000).