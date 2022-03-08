Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
café montreal

This Montreal Café Feels Like A Cozy Orange Grove With Fruit Hanging From The Ceiling

Get your daily dose of vitamin C at Café SoLIT! 🍊

Woman holding cheesecake donut from SoLIT Café in Montreal (left), Interior of SoLIT Café in Montreal with twinkling lights and oranges hanging from the ceiling (right)
@solitcafe | Instagram

Montreal is home to many delicious cafés, however, have you ever been to one with hanging oranges from the ceiling? Well, now you can. SoLIT Café describes itself as an "orange grove-inspired café," and it's certainly worth checking out for your daily dose of vitamin C.

The interior is adorned with twinkling hanging lights, oranges, and branches enveloped on the ceiling that truly bring life to this stunning café.

The SoLIT owner, Mary, reigns from Kuwait and was inspired to create this unique café after the "feel-good moments" of evening meet-ups and Friday rituals of going to the coffee shop, as she described on Instagram.

The concept behind SoLIT first came about in 2012, however, after a few roadblocks and a global pandemic, plans got pushed back. Luckily, Mary officially took the plunge and opened SoLIT in November 2021 and it has been thriving ever since.

While the inspiration behind the café and its orange-tastic decor is noteworthy, SoLIT's menu is also full of delicious must-try items.

SoLIT offers both in-house and to-go options from specialty coffees, decadent sandwiches served on a croissant, bagel, or baguette, all while being accompanied by your choice of the soup of the day or a fresh salad.

In addition to their tasty meals, you can also satisfy your sweet tooth with an array of SoLIT's pastry options. From seasonal rolls, tiramisu, cheesecake donuts, all the way to traditional chocolatines and raspberry jam-filled donuts.

The café also offers a section dedicated to beauty products, many of which are made with vitamin C, a boutique with artworks by local artists and accessories, making it quite the spot to grab a drink, catch up with friends, and do a little shopping while you're at it.

SoLIT Café

Price: 💸

Address: 2030, rue Mansfield, Montreal, QC.

Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a cute and cozy spot in Montreal to enjoy a delish cup of coffee and sandwich, then SoLIT Café is the place to try. With a menu made up of specialty drinks, sandwiches, and yummy pastries, you really can't go wrong.

Menu

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...