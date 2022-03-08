This Montreal Café Feels Like A Cozy Orange Grove With Fruit Hanging From The Ceiling
Get your daily dose of vitamin C at Café SoLIT! 🍊
Montreal is home to many delicious cafés, however, have you ever been to one with hanging oranges from the ceiling? Well, now you can. SoLIT Café describes itself as an "orange grove-inspired café," and it's certainly worth checking out for your daily dose of vitamin C.
The interior is adorned with twinkling hanging lights, oranges, and branches enveloped on the ceiling that truly bring life to this stunning café.
The SoLIT owner, Mary, reigns from Kuwait and was inspired to create this unique café after the "feel-good moments" of evening meet-ups and Friday rituals of going to the coffee shop, as she described on Instagram.
The concept behind SoLIT first came about in 2012, however, after a few roadblocks and a global pandemic, plans got pushed back. Luckily, Mary officially took the plunge and opened SoLIT in November 2021 and it has been thriving ever since.
While the inspiration behind the café and its orange-tastic decor is noteworthy, SoLIT's menu is also full of delicious must-try items.
SoLIT offers both in-house and to-go options from specialty coffees, decadent sandwiches served on a croissant, bagel, or baguette, all while being accompanied by your choice of the soup of the day or a fresh salad.
In addition to their tasty meals, you can also satisfy your sweet tooth with an array of SoLIT's pastry options. From seasonal rolls, tiramisu, cheesecake donuts, all the way to traditional chocolatines and raspberry jam-filled donuts.
The café also offers a section dedicated to beauty products, many of which are made with vitamin C, a boutique with artworks by local artists and accessories, making it quite the spot to grab a drink, catch up with friends, and do a little shopping while you're at it.
SoLIT Café
Price: 💸
Address: 2030, rue Mansfield, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a cute and cozy spot in Montreal to enjoy a delish cup of coffee and sandwich, then SoLIT Café is the place to try. With a menu made up of specialty drinks, sandwiches, and yummy pastries, you really can't go wrong.
