Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

6 Montreal Spots To Visit If You’re Seriously Nutella-Obsessed

You can never go wrong with Nutella! 😍

Nutella desserts from various Montreal cafés and bakeries.

Nutella desserts from various Montreal cafés and bakeries.

@mtlfoodbuzz | Instagram, @twofoodphotographers | Instagram, @lavenuerestaurant | Instagram

Calling all fellow Nutella-lovers! Montreal is a city filled with delicious desserts, but for those of us that know the only thing better than eating this chocolatey-hazelnutty goodness with a spoon is sinking your teeth into a sweet treat filled with Nutella.

Luckily, the city is full of great spots to satisfy your sweet tooth, so check out these must-visit Montreal spots to fulfill all your Nutella needs.

Pâtisserie St-Martin

Address: 2495, boul. Saint Martin E, Laval, QC & 268, rue JeanTalon E, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: This Italian bakery is known for its plethora of goodies, but the one that people stop by for again and again is the stuffed donuts, especially with Nutella... and it's easy to see why. They're also selling some of their decadent Zeppoles in celebration of San Giuseppe until April, and they've got some Nutella-filled ones for you to enjoy, too.

Menu

Forno West

Address: 1235, ave. Greene, Westmount, QC.

Why You Need To Go: Another great Italian bakery, this Westmount spot has a Nutella pump so you can pump this chocolatey-hazelnutty goodness to your heart's desires. While you can't pump Nutella directly into your mouth (although we wish) you can go as wild as you want with it.

Menu

Zetti's

Address: 3839, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: This ice cream shop in the Plateau makes the most extravagant, and over-the-top creations, so don't feel shy if you want some extra Nutella (or any other topping for that matter). With an array of flavours, be sure to drizzle as much Nutella on your ice cream as you want, 'cause we can't think of a better combo.

Menu

L'Avenue

Address: See Website for multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: For those who like breakfast on the sweeter side, look no further than this super popular spot. L'Avenue has Nutella all across their menu, including pancakes, waffles and French toast. So, you really can't go wrong with this ideal location.

Menu

SHAY

Address: 1414, Notre-Dame St W, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: SHAY's recently updated brunch menu includes this ultra-decadent, ultra-delicious Nutella challah that'll make this your favourite place for your favourite meal (if it wasn't already). Not only can you enjoy the ambiance SHAY offers, but you can do so while enjoying every bite of their delish Nutella dish.

Menu

Beaver Tails

Address: See website for multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: When in doubt, go with the classic dessert. This iconic Canadian pastry is the perfect way to get your fix of Nutella, plus some Canadian love. Made on freshly fried dough, you can add just about anything you want atop a Beaver Tail treat, but Nutella is just one you can always rely on for a tantalizing taste bud experience.

Menu

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...