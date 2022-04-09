This Montreal Restaurant Makes Mouthwatering Mac N’ Cheese Nuggets
Freakin' Fried Chicken is taking mac n' cheese to the next level! 😍
There's certainly no shortage of Montreal restaurants, but the city could definitely use more mac n' cheese nuggets. Freakin' Fried Chicken located in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough is a must-try for anyone looking to satisfy a comfort food craving.
While their menu offers up a variety of mouthwatering fast foods, Freakin's mac n' cheese nuggets are definitely top contenders.
The delish must-try menu item is actually balls of mac n' cheese coated with fried dough that offers up a crunchy exterior and a steamy cheese-filled centre that is ideal for getting that perfect cheese pull effect.
Not only are they dangerously delicious, but they aren't expensive, either! Three nuggets cost $4.50, and five will cost ya $5.99.
Freakin' Fried Chicken is also home to fried chicken sandwiches...duh! You can make your mac n' cheese nuggets part of a trio, where you can select a fried chicken sandwich from the five varieties this Montreal restaurant has to offer.
Whether you want to nosh on the "The Classic" sandwich or give "The Guac" or "The Caramelized" a try, you're bound to take a bite you won't forget.
If the mac n' cheese nuggets aren't doing it for you, then don't fret, you can swap 'em out for traditional fries, mozzarella sticks, or chicken tenders.
The Montreal fast food spot also offers up some impressive drinks including dragon fruit and mango Fanta, pineapple 7Up, or an apple and pear Oasis.
While a vegetarian or vegan option would be the cherry on top, Freakin' Fried Chicken only offers chicken in their sandwiches at the moment.
Bon appétit!
Mac N' Cheese Nuggets at Freakin' Fried Chicken
Price : 3 pieces for $4.50 and 5 pieces for $5.99
Adress : 6530, ave. Somerled, Montréal, QC