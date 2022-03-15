Trending Topics

day trips from montreal

7 Spontaneous Day Trips From Montreal That Are Less Than 2 Hours Away

A little road trip out of the city does one a world of good. ✨

Montreal has all kinds of unique things to do, but sometimes, you just need a little trip out of the city to help you get some peace of mind.

So, that's why we found some spontaneous day trips from Montreal that aren't too far away. You'll be able to get see some new scenery while still getting to sleep in your own bed that night. A win-win situation.

Sentier Montagne-Verte

Where: 2773, Chemin du Lac Baptiste, Labelle, QC

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Why You Should Go: Anyone looking for a good hike not too far from the city, Sentier Montagne-Verte is your spot!

Mont-Tremblant

Where: Mont-Tremblant, QC

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Why You Should Go: Yes yes, the majority of us have already been to Mont Tremblant before. But honestly, it deserves a visit every year. Don't forget to try the La Roche trail, which takes you to a lookout with a panoramic view of Lac Monroe and the Laurentian mountains.

Owl's Head

Where: 40, chemin du Mont Owl's Head, Mansonville, QC

Distance From Montreal: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Why You Should Go: Owl's Head is one of the most popular ski resorts in the province, with beautiful views during every season. And as an added bonus, it's from super far from Montreal! You can also spend the day golfing here if you're into that.

Upper Canada Village

Where: 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ON

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Why You Should Go: History buffs will absolutely love this quaint, 19th-century village in Ontario.

North Hatley

Where: North Hatley, QC

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Why You Should Go: This small town near Montreal is the epitome of charming. It makes for the perfect spot to just spend a day walking around exploring.

Dorwin Falls Park

Where: 3102, avenue 1ère, Route 337, Rawdon, QC

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour

Why You Should Go: For those who find the sound of water soothing for the soul, you'll be happy to know that only one hour away from Montreal, you can find the breathtaking Dorwin Falls, which is an 18-metre tall waterfall. There are tons of great walking paths to explore here as well.

The Vignoble Riviere du Chene

Where: 807, Chemin de la Rivière N., Saint-Eustache, QC

When: Reopening in April 2022

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour

Why You Need To Go: The Vignoble Riviere du Chene is hands down one of the prettiest wineries in La Belle Province.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

