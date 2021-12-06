7 Spontaneous Winter Road Trips From Montreal That Are Less Than 3 Hours Away
Time to hit those snowy roads.
For anyone searching for spots to escape to for a day, look no further. We've rounded up a variety of spontaneous road trips from Montreal to see this winter, all of which are less than a three-hour drive from the city.
We left out the basic day trips from Montreal, like Mont-Tremblant and Quebec City, and focused on lesser-known places for you to discover. Time to widen your road trip horizons!
Mont-Mégantic National Park, QC
Drive From Montreal: 2 hours, 30 minutes
Why You Should Go: Parc national du Mont-Mégantic is absolutely breathtaking in the winter and is worth every second of your drive there.
Frelighsburg, QC
Drive From Montreal: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Why You Should Go: Only a short drive from Montreal, this tiny town is the perfect day to spend walking around. While there, you can visit one of its many art galleries, admire the architecture and get some tasty food at one of its restaurants.
Beaupré, QC
Drive From Montreal: 3 hours
Why You Should Go: A winter hike to see the majestic Chutes Jean-Larose is an absolute must — it can easily be considered one of the many wonders of la belle province.
Magog, QC
Drive From Montreal: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Why You Should Go: This charming little town makes for an ideal getaway from the hustle and bustle of Montreal. You can see performances at Le Vieux Clocher, learn about its history at Maison Merry or wander through its unique boutiques. And you can't live without seeing the Marais de la Rivière aux Cerises.
Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC
Drive From Montreal: 45 minutes
Why You Should Go: Mont-Saint-Hilaire is less than an hour's drive from Montreal, and there's so much to do and see. You can do a little winter hiking, shopping, fine dining — all the good stuff.
Upper Canada Village, ON
Drive From Montreal: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Why You Should Go: Walking through Upper Canada Village makes you feel as though you've been teleported back to the 1860s. So you can time travel on this road trip! You'll even get the chance to see the "Alight at Night" light show if you visit before January 1.
Kingston, ON
Drive From Montreal: 3 hours
Why You Should Go: This lovely city located on Lake Ontario is known as "Limestone City" because of its many authentic 19th-century buildings that were originally made out of limestone. Anyone who's into architecture will absolutely adore Kingston.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.