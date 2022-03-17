11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Celebrate The First Week Of Spring
We officially made it to spring, Montreal! 🌸
Montrealers can finally hear the words we've been waiting to hear for far too long this weekend: "SPRING IS HERE!"
After what feels like the longest winter ever, spring will be officially sprung on Sunday, March 20 and it could not come soon enough... neither can the weekend. Now, with the weather looking up, here are some of the ways to get out and enjoy the first weekend of spring in Montreal.
Try The Delish Menus Out At Happening Gourmand
Price: $29, $35 and $39 menu options for dinner; $19 for brunch menu.
When: March 10 to April 3
Address: See website for participating restaurants.
Why You Need To Go: Back after a two-year hiatus, one of the tastiest festivals of the year is back to bring you some of Old Montreal's most popular dishes. Enjoy three-course meals for brunch and dinner at different price ranges.
Watch The St. Patrick's Day Parade
Price: Free!
When: March 20
Address: See website for route
Why You Need To Go: Celebrating the Irish holiday, the streets will be painted green this weekend. Catch the parade and enjoy the craic as they say in Ireland (AKA fun). This will be Montreal's 197th St. Patricks' Day parade, which will start on St. Catherine near Atwater and end right at St. Patrick's Basilica on René-Lévesque.
Celebrate This Maple Syrup Festival
When: March 19 to 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: Promenade Wellington, Verdun, QC
Why You Need To Go: When the world thinks of maple syrup, they think of Canada. And when Canadians think of maple syrup, we think of Quebec. Cabane Panache: P'tit Shack Edition is back this weekend to help you get into this sweet time of year.
Dive Into Some Yum Pancakes
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Of course, the best thing to go with maple syrup is pancakes. Seeing as though Montreal is a city that takes breakfast and brunch pretty seriously, you can be sure that there's no shortage of epic flapjacks. So, if you've got yourself a craving for some delish pancakes, then hit up some of Montreal's most epic spots from SHAY, Arthur's Nosh Bar, to L'Avenue, to name a few.
Hit Up An Irish Pub In Celebration Of St. Pat's
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: St. Pat's may be on March 17th, but that doesn't mean the luck of the Irish and the good times have to stop flowing... and neither do the pints! Check out one of these pubs to help you celebrate in the best way possible.
Escape The City Chaos With A Day Trip
Why You Need To Go: As amazing as our city is, sometimes you just want to get out there and explore. Luckily, there are lots of fantastic day trips you can take, many of which are accessible via the STM. So, hop on the metro, and see what lays beyond the boroughs of Montreal.
Visit This Gorgeous Park With A Jaw-Dropping Waterfall
Price: Free!
Address: Chute-à-Bull Regional Park, Saint-Côme, QC — Access by route 342 north & Rang des Vennes.
Why You Need To Go: To get a little further out of the city, this park less than two hours away is the perfect escape. Breathtaking views and a 60-foot waterfall (that's pretty amazing even when it's frozen) are reasons to go and the sense of calm that'll come over you are reasons to go back again and again.
Grab Some Goodies At Blonde Biscuiterie's New Location
Address: 1201, rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montréal, QC (new location); 2355 boul. de la Concorde E, Laval, QC.
Why You Need To Go: This super popular bakery just opened its newest location in the Gay Village, so you can get your sugar fix during a big day of exploring. Complete with neon lights, retro vibes and of course the signature cookies — Blonde Biscuiteria definitely won't disappoint.
Check Out "Intangible Forms"
Price: Starting at $22
When: Until April 10
Address: 950, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: There's less than a month left to see this one-of-a-kind immersive exhibit at the historic New City Gas. The perfect place to chill out and have an absolutely transcendent experience — you won't regret it!
Try The New Boozy Tapas Menu At Tommy's West Island Location
Address: Fairview Mall food court entrance; 6801, Autoroute Trans-Canadienne, Pointe-Claire, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of Montreal's most popular cafés hasn't just opened a stunning new location, but has created a boozy tapas menu. From delish menu items including their parmesan waffle fries to some signature cocktails, you will for sure leave feeling very satisfied.
Get Your Laugh On At This Comedy Show
Price: $23.85
When: Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m.
Address: The Diving Bell Social Club, 3956, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Fellow Canadian, Cara Connors will be performing in Montreal on Sunday, March 20 at The Diving Bell Social Club for their Straight For Pay special. If you've been looking to get your laugh on, then you've found the perfect idea to do just that.
