9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Ring In Spring
Get in that springtime mood with these weekend must-do's!
It's that time of year again — springtime in Montreal! Now that winter is (almost) behind us, there's no better time to take advantage of the new season than with some of these must-try weekend activities.
Whether you're looking to get some rest and relaxation, try out a new restaurant, or explore a new part of this gorgeous city, then we've got you covered.
Dive Into Some Delish Chicken & Waffles
Address: Various locations across Montreal.
Why You Should Go: Who doesn't love chicken and waffles? This is easily a must-do for when the weekend comes around. Whether you're heading on a date, grabbing brunch with some friends, or just living out your best foodie life, you can't go wrong with chicken and waffles. Deville Dinerbar, Janine Café, and Le Bird Bar are a few Montreal faves that are definitely worth checking out. Bon appétit!
Hit Up A Montreal Pub With The Crew
Address: Multiple locations across Montreal.
Why You Should Go: After a long week of work, you might just want to let loose and have some fun with your friends. Well, there's no better place to do just that than at one of Montreal's fine pubs. With many to choose from, including McLean's, Burgundy Lion, or Bishop & Bagg, you can never go wrong with drinks, good food, and the company of your best mates.
Get Your Laugh On At A Comedy Show
Price: $15
Address: 264, Rue Ste-Catherine E, Montreal, QC
When: March 27 at 9:30 p.m.
Why You Should Go: Sloppy Sundays Comedy Show is taking over Théàtre Saint-Catherine on March 27 with special guest, Chris Lynam. The night will be filled with loads of laughter and wild moments, especially considering it's described as a "dripping wet, long-form experimental comedy." With tickets at $15, you can get your laugh on without breaking the bank.
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth At Gaufres&Glaces
Price: $11 for the waffle & $12 for the milkshake.
Address: See website for Plateau, Beaubien, and Laval location details.
Who You Should Go: If you're looking to give your taste buds a maple explosion, then Gaufres&Glaces has two new items that'll do the job just right. The Montreal ice cream and waffle shop introduced a maple waffle and milkshake that will satisfy all your maple needs in the most Canadian way possible.
Visit This Hidden Café
Address: Rose Café, 210, boul. Lemire O., Drummondville, QC
Why You Should Go: Located in Drummondville, Quebec, Rose Café is a hidden gem that is definitely worth checking out. Surrounded by lots of greenery, this café is the ideal spot to sip some delish coffee, nosh on some of their delectable menu items, including Rose Cafés grilled cheese sandwiches, all while taking a moment away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Dance The Night Away At NewHaus
Price: Free before 11 p.m. and $5 after
Address: 1391, boul. de Maisonneuve O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: NewHaus is hosting an all-female line-up of DJs, including Pascal Project who is a Montreal-based singer, producer and DJ. You'll also vibe to the works of Lia Plutonic, an up-and-coming must-see act with an eclectic and unique style. The event is the perfect spot to get lost in the music and you can do it all for free if you get there before 11 p.m. Don't be late!
Get Some R&R At The Spa
Price: $50 to $70
Address: Polar Bear's Club, 930, boul. des Laurentides, Piedmont, QC
Why You Should Go: Located only an hour north of Montreal, the Polar Bear's Club is the ultimate thermal experience. Open all-year-round you can enjoy their various hot tubs, saunas, steam room, and polar plunge cold pools for some much-needed weekend relaxation. They've also got massages available, and a bistro on-site, so you can enjoy your entire day soaking up all of that TLC.
Head On Over To A Sugar Shack
Address: Multiple locations across Montreal
Why You Should Go: It's that time of year again in Quebec where the cabane à sucre, also known as sugar shack season is back! You can enjoy countless sugar shacks in and around the Montreal area where you'll be served a hearty breakfast made up of some of Quebec's most prized brekky dishes, including créton, fèves au lards, and oreilles de crisse, to name a few. The best part of it all? La tire! The sugary sweetness of maply syrup cooled on a bed of snow just hits home, doesn't it?
Vibe Out With Bahay Collective
Price: $19.58 - $48.76
Address: Le Belmont, 4483, boul. St Laurent, Montreal, QC
When: March 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Why You Should Go: Bahay, which means "home" in Tagalog, will be celebrating their third-year anniversary since their first-ever concert. The Bahay Collective show will be headlined by Ted Park, an up-and-coming Korean hip-hop artist from Los Angeles. Other notable acts include Gxlden Child, Lil Waterboi, and Mando. If you want to get in on some new music, then this is totally worth looking into.
