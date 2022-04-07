7 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend Even Though The Weather Will Suck
A little rain shouldn't stop you from having fun this weekend!
Weekend...is that you? Back again so soon? We'll never complain about it, though. While this weekend is expected to be a rainy one in Montreal, that doesn't mean you still can't have some fun.
The city is home to countless spots that'll shelter you from the rainy forecast, all while adding a little much-needed pizzazz to your weekend festivities.
Whether you're looking for a delish spot to grab a bite, a museum to get lost in, or an exhibit to take in — we've got you covered with these stellar things to do in Montreal this weekend.
Enjoy A Free Drag Brunch
Price: Free!
When: Sunday, April 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Address: Time Out Market Montreal, 705 rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Sunday brunch is everyone's favourite meal of the week. And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Time Out Market is hosting a Spring Fling Drag Brunch hosted by Montreal's very own Barbada de Barbade and other Montreal-based queens for a day of family-friendly fun.
Pay A Visit To Time Out Market's Newest Member, Chef Chanthy Yen
Address: Time Out Market Montreal, 705 rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Speaking of Time Out Market, be sure to stop by Chef Chanthy Yen's (who just so happens to be Justin Trudeau's personal chef!) new stall to try his menu of Pan-Canadian cuisine.
See Some Amazing Art During The Art Souterrain Festival
When: April 2 to June 30
Address: Between Centre de Commerce Mondial de Montréal (747, rue du Square-Victoria), Édifice Jacques-Parizeau (1000, Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle), and Cité Internationale - OACI (999, boul. Robert-Bourassa)
Why You Need To Go: With warm weather on everyone's mind, it's got the city thinking about festivals. Kicking it off is one of the city's most colourful events, Art Souterrain. This two-month-long festival highlights 40 artists from around the world, spread across 6 kilometres of the underground tunnel system. Be sure to check out one of the 30 free events and activities.
Check Out The Cabane à Sucre Menu At Taverne Gaspar
When: April 4 to 30, 2022
Address: 89, rue de la Commune E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's the sweetest time of the year: maple harvest season! To celebrate, one of Old Montreal's coziest and tastiest spots, Taverne Gaspar, is celebrating with a specially curated menu to highlight nature's candy. From savoury plates to maple pops for dessert, satisfy your sweet tooth in the most patriotic way possible.
See "Intangible Forms" For Its Last Weekend
Price: Starting at $22
When: Until April 10
Address: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This one-of-a-kind multimedia, sensory experience from Shohei Fujimoto invites you to explore the lines between reality and fiction using light, sound and imagination. On for its last weekend, you'll definitely want to check it out before it's gone.
Taste Your Way Through Montreal's Middle Eastern Restaurants
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is no stranger when it comes to foods from around the world, but one cuisine that locals just love is Middle Eastern. With restaurants and dishes as diverse as the region, you'll no doubt leave with your stomach and your sense of wanderlust satisfied.
Nibble On Some Free Cannolis
When: April 9 to 10
Address: Lido Plateau, 957, rue Mont-Royal E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Lido Café is celebrating the opening of its newest location in the Plateau by offering free cannolis on its inaugural weekend. Guests can enjoy their pick of fan favourites, including Nutella, pistachio and classic Italian cream.
