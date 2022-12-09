9 Of Montreal Costco's Most Expensive Items (That You'll Lowkey Want)
From car-priced sport simulators to intelligent toilets.
Many Montreal Costco shoppers subscribe to the notion that 'bigger is better,' opting for oversized quantities of everything from buckets of sauce to heaps of chocolate in the pursuit of savings. But not everything stocked by the wholesale retailer is low-cost.
In fact, Costco has high-end contraptions and even higher-priced luxury items that'll put the average shopping budget to shame.
Foresight Sports Eagle Package Golf Simulator
Courtesy of Costco.
Cost: $29,999.99
Why it's so pricey: For many, the joy of golf entails avoiding anything resembling athletic activity. With this simulator, you don't have to step onto a golf cart or even step foot outside. The product comes with a 30-course package with a full simulation enclosure, hitting mat and turf. Unfortunately, it does not simulate friends.
Samsung 85" 8K TV
Courtesy of Costco.
Cost: $10,798.00
Why it's so pricey: This gargantuan 85" television would probably take up the whole wall of your apartment's living room. It's ultra-thin and boasts 33 million pixels with a resolution four times the resolution of 4K. Of course, few people have internet connections fast enough to stream content in 8K and most films come out in 2K, but if you have this much money to blow on a television, you probably don't care about those details.
Imperia 5-piece Home Theatre Seating
Courtesy of Costco.
Cost: $8,999.99
Why it's so pricey: If you have a wall-sized television in your home, then you obviously also need cinema-style seating. These throne-like leather recliners are powered, so you can relax in ultimate luxury. They're "engineered to prevent sagging," in a curious boast by Costco. They also have LED cup holders with a "nice cool soft glow" and LED ambient base lighting to give them the look and feel of a tricked-out Supra.
Golden Designs Marstrand 6-person Barrel Steam Sauna
Courtesy of Costco.
Cost: $8,699.99
Why it's so pricey: You're not only getting a home sauna for under $10K, you're getting a barrel that you can age in like a fine wine. Up to six people fit in the belly of this Canada-made red-cedar beast. It comes with a wall-mounted stove and built-in control switches for easy use. No plumbing is needed, but you will need help assembling it — Costco recommends at least two people. You might also want to engage the assistance of a cooper.
NiceRink Gold Package Ice Rink
Courtesy of Costco.
Cost: $3,999.99
Why it's so pricey: You decided to build a pucking ice rink in your backyard. The whole 550lb package comes with a 33 ft. x 60 ft. rink liner, resurfacer, bumper caps and plastic boards to make sure the rink stays flat through the winter.
Kohler Karing Smart Toilet
Courtesy of Costco.
Cost: $2,939.99
Why it's so pricey: It's really the egg-shape that indicates the intelligence of this toilet. Not only does it have a hands-free open and close feature, but it self-cleans after every cycle. The seat is heated for optimal bum comfort, and you can set the temperature using the accompanying wall-mounted touch-screen control panel.Details
Miele Superautomatic Countertop Coffee Machine
Courtesy of Costco.
Cost: $5,499.99
Why it's so pricey: This is the flagship coffee maker "for perfectionists" from German high-end domestic appliance manufacturer Miele. We're talking touch screen tech on this machine with three coffee bean containers and a system that grinds beans freshly for every cup… or two since it can brew a double dose of caffeine at the touch of a button. There's also an attachable milk frother for specialty coffees. The whole thing connects to wifi too so you can manage the settings with your phone and program up to 10 user profiles — one to fit your every mood.
'Extreme Celebration' Gift Basket
Courtesy of Costco.
Cost: $799.99
Why it's so pricey: You don't need a fancy gadget to splurge and this gift basket isn't for just any celebration, just the 'extreme' kind that calls for chocolate. According to Costco, the highlights of this basket are "lots of crunch" and a "multitude of Lindt." However, it also features copious amounts of Ghirardelli, Godiva and Cookie It Up.
Big Ass Fans - Smart Ceiling Fan
Courtesy of Costco.
Cost: $739.99
Why it's pricey: The charming "Big Ass" brand name of this ceiling fan only gives away part of its appeal. It's not only huge, with a 44-inch wingspan, but also outfitted with a WiFi module that allows you to control its movement and lighting with your phone or Amazon Alexa commands. That might be high-tech, but it's still less fun than 'clap on' electronics.