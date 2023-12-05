6 Food Items Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled several food items sold across Canada for several reasons that could pose a serious health risk to Canadian consumers including microbial contamination, the presence of plastic, fish and other undeclared ingredients.
The CFIA is ensuring that the affected food items are being properly removed from the marketplace. Considering several foods that have been recalled can cause life-threatening reactions, particularly salmonella poisoning.
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada have listed common symptoms associated with consuming food contaminated with salmonella, this includes chills, a fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps and/or a sudden headache.
The CFIA is also currently urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products by checking any recent grocery purchases.
In fact, the CFIA has stated that recalled products should not be consumed, sold, served or distributed. Here are the six recalled foods to look out for.
Ruby & Malichita brand Cantaloupes
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Recalled Foods:
- Malichita Cantaloupes | Affected products were sold between October 11 and November 14, 2023, inclusive.
- Ruby Cantaloupes | Affected products were sold between October 10, 2023 and November 24, 2023, inclusive.
Various brands of Caffeinate Energy Drinks
Monster energy drinks.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Recalled Foods: Note that all flavours of the following brands which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling have been recalled.
- 3D Alphaland
- 5 Hour
- Alani Nu
- AriZona RX Energy
- Bang
- Bob Ross
- C4
- Carabao
- Celsius
- Cocaine
- Dragonball Z
- Fast Twitch
- G Fuel
- Ghost
- InuYasha
- King Kongin
- Liquid Rage
- Mega Pachi
- Monster
- Mtn Dew Energy
- My Hero Academia
- Prime
- Raze Energy
- Ryse Fuel
- Shakura
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sting
- Toxic Rick
- Zoa
Recall Reason: Per the CFIA, the affected products are being pulled from the marketplace due to "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements."
What You Need To Do: The CFIA recommends reporting any and all recalled energy drink products being sold to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is also urging Canadian consumers to verify any and all food products purchased online and not assume that they meet the following Canadian requirements:
- Caffeine level:The maximum allowed in Canada is 180 mg in a single-serving.
- Unilingual label: If the label is only in one language, or has no English or French on it, it means the product has not been produced for the Canadian market.
Mixed Melon Chunks
Recalled Foods:
- Mixed Melon Chunks | 199 g | UPC 4 21401 02179 9 | Bes Before: Up to and including December 6, 2023
Recall Reason: Per the CFIA recall page, the affected product has been removed from the marketplace due to salmonella contamination.
What You Need To Do: It is recommended by the CFIA that Canadians "do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products." If you have the recalled melon chunks, it is suggested to toss them out right away or return them to the point of purchase.
Moreover, it's crucial to understand that food tainted with salmonella might not exhibit any visual or olfactory signs of spoilage but can still result in severe illness. Individuals in good health may encounter temporary symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Persistent complications may involve the development of severe arthritis.
Red Square brand Powerflax Keto Golden Mix Flax Rye Bread
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Recalled Foods:
- Red Square Powerflax Keto Golden Low Carb Mix Flax Rye Bread Base | 20 kg | Packed On: October 11, 2023
Recall Reason: Per the recall page, the Red Square brand Powerflax Keto Golden Low Carb Mix Flax Rye Bread Base has been recalled due to pieces of plastic.
What You Need To Do: Considering the product does contain extraneous material, the CFIA is urging Canadian consumers to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
O'Ya hoho brand Enoki Mushrooms
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Recalled Foods:
- O'Ya hoho 100% Fresh Enoki Mushrooms | 200 g | UPC 8 57588 00245 8
Recall Reason: The affected product has been recalled from the marketplace due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.
What You Need To Do: The CFIA says that if you suspect illness from a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider and check for recalled items, refraining from their consumption, serving, usage, sale, or distribution. Dispose of or return recalled products to the place of purchase, recognizing that food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, despite lacking visible spoilage signs, can cause illness.
Symptoms may include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness, with heightened risk for pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.
Nissui brand Frozen Baked Wheat Cake with Octopus
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Recalled Foods:
- Nissui Frozen Baked Wheat Cake with Octopus | 400 g | All codes where pollock is not declared on the label
- Nissui Frozen Baked Wheat Cake with Octopus | 1 kg | All codes where pollock is not declared on the label
Recall Reason: According to the CFIA, the Nissui brand Frozen Baked Wheat Cake with Octopus is being recalled due to undeclared fish.
What You Need To Do: It's recommended not to use, consume or distribute any recalled products. Additionally, the CFIA suggests tossing out the affected items or returning them to the point of purchase.
