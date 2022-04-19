A 16-Year-Old Was Found Shot In Montreal Monday Night
He was found in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, but police are still trying to figure out where, exactly, the shooting occurred.
A 16-year-old is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Monday night. Montreal police responded to an 11:50 p.m 911 call about a man with a gunshot wound in his lower body.
They found him near the intersection of avenue Émile-Journault and rue Saint-Hubert, but SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said investigators have not found anything at the scene, indicating that he was "probably" shot elsewhere.
The victim, who Bergeron said is known to police, is also not cooperating with the investigation.
There have been no arrests.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.