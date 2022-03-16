A 32-Year-Old Man Was Shot Multiple Times In Montreal Wednesday Morning
He's in critical condition.
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, March 16, Montreal police received multiple 911 calls regarding a man who was injured by gunshots, which police are deeming an attempted murder.
This incident took place at the intersection of rue Rose de Lima and rue Notre-Dame in the southwest of Montreal.
According to the first testimonies that the police received, it seems as though the victim, "for an unknown reason right now," was seen kicking the suspect's vehicle. That's when the suspect ended up firing shots in the victim's direction.
"He was struck numerous times on his upper body," SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture said.
Montreal police explained that it is currently "impossible to determine if there is a link between the victim and the suspect."
Couture said that the victim is a 32-year-old man who was transported to the hospital in critical condition once police arrived on the scene.
Police found bullet casings on the ground at the crime scene.
When MTL Blog spoke with Couture around 7:30 a.m. this morning, investigators were on the scene and rue Notre-Dame was closed between rue Atwater and rue Bourget.
Couture confirmed that police had still not received further updates about the victim's health, stating that he was still unconscious at this time and remained in a critical condition. "It all depends on the doctors right now."
At the time of writing this article, no arrests had yet been made. The investigation is ongoing.
