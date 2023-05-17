A 28-Year-Old Man Was Found Shot Dead In A Montreal Parking Lot

There have been no arrests.

The Montreal police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville early Wednesday morning. He had an upper-body gunshot wound.

Public details are so far few. According to SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin, the discovery occurred at around 3 a.m., when a caller reported an unconscious individual in the parking lot of a business on boulevard Henri-Bourassa.

Investigators have since identified the man, though police have not released his name.

There were no arrests as of 6:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

