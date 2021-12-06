A 30,000-Book Market Is Opening In Montreal This Week & Everything's Between $1 And $10
* Squeals in nerd *
Hey nerds, bookworms, casual readers, people who buy books just to fill shelf space and everyone in between. A book market is coming to downtown Montreal this week and organizers promise a selection of 30,000 titles.
The best part: all items will be between $1 and $10.
The mega sale is going down at the Grande Bibliothèque of the Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ). Profits will benefit the Amis de BAnQ, the non-profit that supports the institution.
Everything from novels, children's books and biographies to travel guides and recipe books will be up for grabs. There will also be documentaries and "several thousand CDs" for sale, according to the event page.
The BAnQ says the stock of materials "will be renewed every hour, every day," so you need not worry about missing out if you're not among the hordes of book enthusiasts who will no doubt line up to be among the first to gain access to the event.
"There will be gems to find until the very last day," the event page promises.
The book market will accept payments by card in addition to cash. The event page warns that it's BYOB: bring your own bags.
The Grande Bibliothèque is located at the corner of rue Berri and boulevard de Maisonneuve. The sale will take place in room M-425, which, according to an online floor plan, is on the library's lower level near the entrance to the metro.
The book market is open from December 9 to 11. Get all the details below.
Book Market At The BAnQ
Price: Between $1 and $10
When: December 9 to 11, 2021
- December 9 and 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- December 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: BAnQ Grande Bibliothèque, 475, boulevard de Maisonneuve E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Cheap books and CDs make great stocking stuffers and companions during those long, cold winter nights.