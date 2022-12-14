Search on MTL Blog

A 7-Year-Old Girl Struck In A Montreal Hit-And-Run Has Died & A Man In His 40s Was Questioned

She was reportedly a Ukrainian refugee.

Senior Editor
A Montreal police vest.

A seven-year-old girl who was struck in a hit-and-run in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood has died as a result of her injuries, SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron confirmed Tuesday evening.

Police were in the process of questioning a man in his 40s in connection with the incident Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of rues Parthenais and de Rouen at around 8 a.m. The girl was in critical condition when she was brought to the hospital.

Multipleoutlets are reporting that she was a Ukrainian refugee.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter to share her response to the tragedy.

"My heart broke at the news of the young girl's death," she wrote. "My sympathies to the family during this terrible time."

The mayor also vowed the city will consider changes to the neighbourhood where the collision occurred.

"Every death on our roads is one too many. Our teams will evaluate any additional safety measures in the area."

