A 7-Year-Old Girl Struck In A Montreal Hit-And-Run Has Died & A Man In His 40s Was Questioned
She was reportedly a Ukrainian refugee.
A seven-year-old girl who was struck in a hit-and-run in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood has died as a result of her injuries, SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron confirmed Tuesday evening.
Police were in the process of questioning a man in his 40s in connection with the incident Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the intersection of rues Parthenais and de Rouen at around 8 a.m. The girl was in critical condition when she was brought to the hospital.
Multipleoutlets are reporting that she was a Ukrainian refugee.
\u201cMon coeur s'est bris\u00e9 \u00e0 la nouvelle du d\u00e9c\u00e8s de la jeune fille. Mes sympathies \u00e0 la famille durant cette terrible \u00e9preuve. \ud83d\ude14\ud83d\udc94\n\nChaque d\u00e9c\u00e8s sur nos routes en est un de trop. Nos \u00e9quipes \u00e9valueront toutes les mesures suppl\u00e9mentaires de s\u00e9curisation dans le secteur. \n\n#polmtl\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1670971957
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter to share her response to the tragedy.
"My heart broke at the news of the young girl's death," she wrote. "My sympathies to the family during this terrible time."
The mayor also vowed the city will consider changes to the neighbourhood where the collision occurred.
"Every death on our roads is one too many. Our teams will evaluate any additional safety measures in the area."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.