A Child Was Struck In A Hit-And-Run In Montreal

The child is in critical condition.

Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a child was struck and "seriously injured" in a hit-and-run near the intersection of rue Parthenais and rue de Rouen in the Ville-Marie borough, according to SPVM media spokesperson Julien Lévesque. The minor, a pedestrian, was quickly taken to the hospital in critical condition. Further info on the child's condition has not yet been disclosed.

Investigators are currently working to determine more about the incident, including by speaking to witnesses at the scene.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

