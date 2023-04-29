A Cocktail Supergroup Has Opened A Brand New Old Montreal Aperitif Bar
Bar Bisou Bisou is an absolutely gorgeous space to start off your night on the town.
Bar Bisou Bisou, a Mediterranean-inspired cocktail bar with a menu full of aperitifs using low-ABV creations, opened in Old Montreal last week, instantly joining the upper ranks of the city’s elegant drinking establishments.
Created by Kevin Demers of theaward-winning bars The Coldroom and El Pequeño, Gregory Buda of the cocktail education programs at The Dead Rabbit and The Beagle in New York City, and Robert Weeks, who worked at The Hawsmoor in London, England before bartending at The Coldroom, Bar Bisou Bisou is the place where people can grab a highly crafted drink before their meals out in the neighbourhood.
“This is the kind of place if you want to explore the aperitif culture of the Mediterranean… with low ABV drinks, like new and imported bottles and cognacs from France you might not see elsewhere in the city,” Demers told MTL Blog.
The food offering is made up of Mediterranean-inspired tapas of conserves and rillettes—plus a secret menu if you ask for it! — as well as pickled items and fresh bread that have been selected to pair with the cocktails.
The owners were looking to create a perfect date night bar, an alternative to the “power drinking” options that Montreal has (though there’s a place in our hearts for the city’s nightclubs and dives). Bar Bisou Bisou focuses on a specific culture of drinking with cocktails that use fortified wines and vermouths, plus low-alcohol and zero-proof options.
“We’re going to be complimenting the restaurants around us. We’re here to accentuate the experience… where you can open up your palate for dinner time,” says Demers.
The new bar’s space is designed to be intimate with soft lighting, closely-knit tables for conversations, and comfortable seating. The interior design’s splashes of colour and greenery are meant to give patrons’ eyes the chance to explore the space, where the historic stonework of Old Montréal meets tilework that references Portuguese azulejo.
Bisou Bisou
Where: 416, rue Saint-Vincent, Montréal, QC
When: Wednesday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 12.00 a.m.