11 Swanky Montreal Bars With Surprisingly Cheap Drink Deals
So cheap you might have mixed drinks about feelings!
Times can be tough these days, but that doesn’t stop you from going out to bars in Montreal now and then, does it? The good news is that you don’t need to break the bank. These bars won’t just serve you a great drink, but they’re served in the kind of places that will make you feel like a million bucks.
Here are some swanky Montreal bars with amazing drink deals:
Kabinet
Where: 98B, ave. Laurier Avenue O,. Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This beautifully designed bar and restaurant is full of plush velvet seats, crystal chandeliers and the charm of an old French bistro. While they specialize in serving up deluxe tasting towers for eating tins of caviar worth upwards of hundreds of dollars, you can drink cheap here on Sundays when they serve a special Martini menu, priced from $5 and up.
Loïc
Where: 5001, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located inside a former Molson family bank that dates all the way back to 1905, it’s been recently redesigned to accentuate its cement and brick alongside comfy and modern furnishings. Cocktails here aren’t that expensive, but it’s most cheap on Wednesdays when select bottles of great wine are 50% off—great for splitting with friends.
SuWu
Where: 3581, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Taking over an old restaurant on the Main, this restaurant and bar is fun yet classy thanks to a slick redesign of solid wood tables and chairs below lots of hanging ivy. As for drinks, they’ve got one of the best deals in town: 2-for-1 cocktails every day they’re open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Le Petit Moscou
Where: 323, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Hidden in the Latin Quarter, this Russian-themed bar is the perfect place to get cozy thanks to its exposed brick walls and plush red chairs. It’s all about their menu of Moscow mules here: A one-litre pitcher only costs $36, and they have a bunch of other flavours for only a few dollars more.
Vandale par Le Speakeasy
Where: 120, rue McGill, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Pairing a sophisticated bar and restaurant with a street-style décor full of graffiti from 15 different artists, they’ve got pints under $10 and cocktails going for $15 a pop. If you love what you’re drinking, they also host mixology lessons to learn how to make them.
Bar Renard
Where: 1272 Sainte-Catherine Street East
Why You Need To Go: The beautiful, bright and airy bar in the Village is full of Montrealers socializing every day of the week. The best time to go is on Wednesdays: the drinks get super cheap. Select pints of beer are only $6, while speed rail vodka, rum, gin and whiskey go for $8.75 — perfect for a good two-step cocktail.
Bar Social
Where: 3819, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It took the owners weeks to build, assemble and finish the furnishings and huge sixty-foot central island bar in this amazing Verdun bar, but it was worth it because it’s a beautiful place to drink. Good thing, too, as cocktails are $13, pints are $6.50 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and select shots are $4.25 each.
Furco
Where: 425, rue Mayor, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This longstanding downtown Montreal bar is known for making an impression thanks to its high ceilings and Berlin-inspired style. Wine is a big focus here, but if you want to drink on the cheap, the cocktails here go for less than $13 each.
Bar MINÉRAL
Where: 1641, rue Atateken, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Designed to evolve from evening until late at night thanks to a décor that shifts light and colour as the night wears on, this Village bar goes from a bubbly wine bar to a nightclub in what can seem like no time. During their ‘Golden Hour’ from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week, pints of beer are only $5.
Nhâu Bar
Where: 600, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Inside this speakeasy-style bar downstairs from the Vietnamese restaurant Hà in Old Montreal is a beautiful bar covered in hanging lanterns. That’s the décor part; for drinks, the pan-Asian flavours of their elaborate cocktails hover around $15, and the levels of mixology here are well worth the trip.
Le Rosemont
Where: 2440, boul. Rosemont, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This slick Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie bar is a neighbourhood favourite for its beautiful interior of solid wood, subway tiling and unique lighting. That makes for a swish night out, but it gets even better on Tuesdays and Wednesdays when servings of gins from their expansive collection are only $5.