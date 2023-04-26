This Montreal Indian Restaurant In The Plateau Now Serves A Plant-Based Brunch On Weekends
Bombay sandwich, anyone? 🇮🇳
Montreal brunch is a tradition. On weekends, you are spoiled for choice if you want to eat out and indulge in waffles, eggs Benedict and bottomless mimosas. But finding healthy vegan brunch options can be more challenging. Enter Tula; the recently-opened Indian eatery located on boulevard Saint-Laurent is now serving cruelty-free brunch meals on weekends.
Open since February 21, the small restaurant in the heart of the Plateau claims to be Montreal's only authentic plant-based Indian restaurant. "All the brunch items are very exotic yet still homestyle Indian," owner Abhishek Arun told MTL Blog.
On the new brunch menu, you'll find the Bombay sandwich, with its thick layers made of five different vegetables, spices and a homemade chutney sauce.
Instead of serving a beyond-meat burger, Tula opted for a beetroot patty topped with smoked tandoori carrots.
Another highlight on the menu are the fermented, lentil-based rice cakes, a balanced dish, according to Arun, with proteins, vitamins and carbs.
Said to be popular in Mumbai, the black chickpea salad side dish complements the burger and sandwich.
And to replace your eggs, you can choose either the spicy tofu scramble or the Indian vegan omelette with spinach, served with a green chutney sauce.
At the time of writing, you can get brunch at Tula on Saturdays and Sundays from 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.
The restaurant is open during the week for take-out, on-site dinner and lunch. The regular dinner menu is available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day except on Tuesday. Read our contributor's review of the dinner menu.
Indian Brunch At Tula
Where: 5258, boulevard Saint-Laurent
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.
