These 4 Montreal Bars Are Ranked Among The Best In Canada
Montreal is a city that takes its cocktails seriously. From classic speakeasies to trendy new bars, the drinks scene in Montreal is constantly evolving, pushing the boundaries of mixology and creativity.
This year, several local bars have been named finalists for the highly coveted Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. The awards recognize excellence in the global spirits industry and are considered one of the most prestigious accolades in the cocktail world.
Here are the Montreal bars that are shaking things up in Canada:
Atwater Cocktail Club
Where: 512, av. Atwater
Reason To Visit: This sophisticated speakeasy-style bar offers a refined and upscale drinking experience. Tucked away behind an unassuming door in the city's bustling Saint-Henri neighborhood, the bar's intimate and cozy interior features plush velvet sofas and dim lighting. The bar's cocktail menu is equally impressive, with a range of classic and contemporary drinks that are expertly crafted by skilled mixologists.
El Pequeño Bar
Where: 401a, rue Saint-Vincent
Reason To Visit: Despite its small size, this Old Port bar has gained a big reputation for its intimate and cozy atmosphere, delicious cocktails and Cuban flair. Its focus on rum-based drinks and other Latin American spirits, and promise to mix the best rum and coke in town, makes it a popular spot for locals and tourists alike.
Milky Way Cocktail Bar
Where: 1886, rue Centre
Reason To Visit: With a skylight running across the ceiling and intergalactic jungle vibes, this Pointe-Saint-Charles bar offers a creative and playful drink menu served in kitschy cups shaped like flamingos, disco balls and more. The bar also serves Fugazzi pizza, homemade pasta, and other modern Italian sides.
The Cloakroom
Where: 2175, rue de la Montagne
Reason To Visit: Tucked away behind an unmarked door in the Golden Square Mile neighbourhood, the bar's interior is minimalist and sophisticated, with a focus on classic and timeless cocktails. Guests are expected to dress up to maintain the sophisticated ambiance that's perfect for a special night out.
