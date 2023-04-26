montreal bars

These 4 Montreal Bars Are Ranked Among The Best In Canada

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
Montreal is a city that takes its cocktails seriously. From classic speakeasies to trendy new bars, the drinks scene in Montreal is constantly evolving, pushing the boundaries of mixology and creativity.

This year, several local bars have been named finalists for the highly coveted Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. The awards recognize excellence in the global spirits industry and are considered one of the most prestigious accolades in the cocktail world.

Here are the Montreal bars that are shaking things up in Canada:

Atwater Cocktail Club

Where: 512, av. Atwater

Reason To Visit: This sophisticated speakeasy-style bar offers a refined and upscale drinking experience. Tucked away behind an unassuming door in the city's bustling Saint-Henri neighborhood, the bar's intimate and cozy interior features plush velvet sofas and dim lighting. The bar's cocktail menu is equally impressive, with a range of classic and contemporary drinks that are expertly crafted by skilled mixologists.

Atwater Cocktail Club's website

El Pequeño Bar

Where: 401a, rue Saint-Vincent

Reason To Visit: Despite its small size, this Old Port bar has gained a big reputation for its intimate and cozy atmosphere, delicious cocktails and Cuban flair. Its focus on rum-based drinks and other Latin American spirits, and promise to mix the best rum and coke in town, makes it a popular spot for locals and tourists alike.

El Pequeño Bar's website

Milky Way Cocktail Bar

Where: 1886, rue Centre

Reason To Visit: With a skylight running across the ceiling and intergalactic jungle vibes, this Pointe-Saint-Charles bar offers a creative and playful drink menu served in kitschy cups shaped like flamingos, disco balls and more. The bar also serves Fugazzi pizza, homemade pasta, and other modern Italian sides.

Milky Way Cocktail Bar's website

The Cloakroom

Where: 2175, rue de la Montagne

Reason To Visit: Tucked away behind an unmarked door in the Golden Square Mile neighbourhood, the bar's interior is minimalist and sophisticated, with a focus on classic and timeless cocktails. Guests are expected to dress up to maintain the sophisticated ambiance that's perfect for a special night out.

The Cloakroom Bar's website

MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

Sofia Misenheimer
MTL Blog, Associate Editor
Sofia Misenheimer is an award-winning writer, editor and former radio journalist with a passion for finding hidden gems in the city.
