News
A Cyclist Died In Montreal After A Hit And Run On Monday
The driver is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
4h
On Monday afternoon, a 31-year-old cyclist died in Montreal after being hit by a truck in the Plateau.
The collision occurred at the intersection of avenue Mont-Royal and avenue du Parc.
SPVM spokesperson Jessica Lalonde told MTL Blog that the 25-year-old driver who hit the cyclist allegedly fled the scene.
Montreal police caught and arrested the driver in the Outremont borough shortly afterwards.
The driver is expected to appear in Quebec court on Tuesday afternoon.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.