News
An STM Bus Hit & Killed A Man In Montreal On Monday
The man was 46 years old.
4h
3h
An STM bus fatally struck a man in Montreal on Monday night, according to the SPVM.
The SPVM tells MTL Blog that first responders were dispatched to the corner of avenue Chateaubriand and rue de Castelnau in Villeray at around 11 p.m. after a 911 call.
The bus was heading westbound and made a left turn when it struck the pedestrian.
Paramedics found the 46-year-old pedestrian under the bus and pronounced him dead on the scene. The circumstances of the collision are still under investigation.
The bus driver, a 53-year-old man, was transported to the hospital to be treated for shock, according to police.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.