A Montreal Cyclist Was Rushed To The Hospital On Tuesday After Being Run Over By A Car
The cyclist was in "serious condition."
One Montreal cyclist lived out the exact nightmare that many of us fear when hopping on a bike this past Tuesday morning.
On March 8 a little after 10 a.m., the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal received a 911 call about a collision between a cyclist and an SUV in Westmount.
The collision occurred near the intersection of rues Sherbrooke and Saint-Marc.
According to the first information that police received, the car was heading westbound on rue Sherbrooke, where they were stopped at a red light.
During this time, a 22-year-old woman on a bike ended up falling on rue Sherbrooke right next to the car, said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.
Comtois explained that the cyclist, who is believed to have fallen by herself, ended up sliding "underneath or near" the vehicle.
Then, when the light turned green, the driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old woman, ended up running over the cyclist.
Immediately after the collision, Comtois said the driver stopped the vehicle.
The cyclist was transported to the hospital in "serious condition." However, police confirmed that there is no danger for the young woman's life.
A perimeter was set up around the scene for approximately three hours after the incident before being reopened to the public.
At the time of writing this article, Comtois said there was "no criminal element" believed to be associated with this collision.
Whether you're making your way through the Montreal roads this winter by car or by bike or on foot, be safe out there!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.