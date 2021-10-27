A Car Hit A Cyclist In Lachine This Morning & Police 'Fear For Her Life'
The bike appeared to have flown 30 metres, according to the SPVM.
Montreal police (the SPVM) say a 52-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after getting hit by a car in Lachine this morning.
At around 7:20 a.m., police answered a 911 call concerning a collision at the corner of rue Notre-Dame O. and avenue Saint-Pierre, said SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture.
The 26-year-old driver was heading west on rue Notre-Dame O. when he hit the woman who was biking on avenue Saint-Pierre, right at the intersection with Notre-Dame, Couture said.
Couture told MTL Blog the bike was found about 30 metres west of the intersection, suggesting the woman would have been thrown a similar distance.
The woman sustained "heavy injuries" before being transported to hospital "in a critical state," Couture said, and police "fear for her life."
SPVM investigators were on the scene this morning to find out more. Based on reports from witnesses, Couture said police believe "one of the two persons [...] didn't respect the traffic light and that's what caused the collision."
The scene has since reopened to traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.