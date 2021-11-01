It's Coming. Montreal's Weather Forecast Shows Negative Temperatures This Week
It was summer two seconds ago, but OK.
We've turned a corner. Environment Canada's Montreal weather forecast shows nighttime lows dipping into negative numbers this week.
The federal weather agency is predicting temps as low as -3 C on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. On Friday and Saturday nights, lows will be around the freezing point.
Unfortunately, the daytime won't offer too much of a break from the cold. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 9 degrees on Tuesday, but that's apparently the warmest it'll get all week.
Daytime temps could reach only 5 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, 8 on Friday and 7 on Saturday and Sunday, according to the agency.
This, of course, is only the beginning of dreadful things to come.
Although AccuWeather is forecasting more mild temperatures in the season ahead, it's warning of above-normal snowfall across Ontario and Quebec.