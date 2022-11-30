Search on MTL Blog

A Man In His 20s Was Shot & Killed In Dorval

He was found lying on the ground.

Senior Editor
A parked Montreal police car.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

The SPVM is investigating after a man who police say was in his 20s was shot and killed in Dorval Tuesday night.

A 911 call at around 11 p.m. first alerted authorities to a man lying on the ground near the intersection of avenues Mimosa and Carson, about two blocks from the Dorval Interchange.

SPVM spokesperson Marianne Allaire-Morin said officers arrived to find the man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was declared dead on-site.

Investigators and forensic technicians descended on the scene early Wednesday morning to try to piece together what happened.

Police hadn't made any arrests as of 4 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

