A Man's Dead Body Was Found On The Ground In Rivière-des-Prairies Sunday Afternoon

Gunshot wounds were found on this victim's body.

It has become very clear that gun violence in Montreal is on the rise. And in the most recent occurrence regarding firearms in the city, a man in his 30s was found dead with gunshot wounds on this body Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., this man's dead body was located on the ground near a vehicle in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough, SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said.

The victim's body was located on 7th avenue, near rue Maurice-Duplessis.

Chèvrefils confirmed that the victim had been wounded by gunshots.

At the time of writing this article, the circumstances regarding this incident were unknown and no further details were available.

