A Man's Dead Body Was Found On The Ground In Rivière-des-Prairies Sunday Afternoon

Montreal's 20th homicide of the year
A 75-year-old man died of his injuries on September 17 following an attack earlier in the week, marking Montreal's 20th homicide of 2021. Now, Montreal police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.
According to the SPVM, the suspects broke into the victim's apartment in Lasalle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on September 12.
"They forced their way into an apartment and assaulted the victim, who was later transported to the hospital. They also smashed objects inside the apartment, as well as the patio door, before leaving the premises," the SPVM says.
"At this time, all indications are that the victim was not the person targeted by the suspects."
The SPVM is asking the public to come forward with any information about this incident.
If you have information, you can contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133, or fill out the report form available on infocrimemontreal.ca.
Montreal's 21st homicide of the year
A 23-year-old died in hospital following a stabbing in Ville-Marie on the morning of September 18.
SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said police were called to rue Sherbrooke, near rue Mansfield, at around 1:45 a.m.
"When police arrived on the scene, they located two victims with upper-body injuries, both were transported to hospital," said Dubuc.
Dubuc said the second victim, a 20-year-old male, is considered "out of danger."
Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances that led to the incident, but Dubuc said initial information suggests this was an altercation between two groups of individuals, and that three to four suspects fled on foot.
A perimeter is still in place this morning, and major crime investigators are on-site, along with a forensic identification expert.