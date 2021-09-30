A McGill Astronomer Will Be One Of The First People Ever To Map A 'Lava Planet'
Astronomer Lisa Dang wants to map the planet's atmosphere.
McGill astronomer and Ph.D. candidate Lisa Dang will be one of the first people ever to map a lava planet with the James Webb Space Telescope.
Dang will observe an exoplanet called K2-141b, located around 200 lightyears away from Earth and about five times larger than our planet.
Dang and her team will also be one of the first people to be able to use the James Webb Space Telescope.
The telescope, launching later this year, will be "the premier observatory of the next decade, serving thousands of astronomers worldwide," according to NASA.
It will "examine every phase of cosmic history: from the first luminous glows after the Big Bang to the formation of galaxies, stars, and planets to the evolution of our own solar system."