Montreal's McGill University Beat UofT In A New Ranking Of The Top Schools In The World

It's the highest ranked school in Canada.

McGill University Arts Building.

Its mascot the martlet might not have feet, but McGill University has some legs in the latest ranking of the top universities in the world from QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

At number 31 globally, McGill is the highest ranked school in Canada for 2023, followed by its competitor the University of Toronto at number 34.

The only other Canadian university to crack the top 100 was the University of British Columbia, at number 47.

The University of Alberta (110), the Université de Montréal (116), McMaster University (152), the University of Waterloo (154), and Western University (172) all placed in the 100-200 range.

Montreal's Concordia University was in the 551-560 range and the Université du Québec placed somewhere between 571 and 580.

The Université Laval (433) and the Université de Sherbrooke (751-800) were the other Quebec universities to make the QS list.

The global top 10 were the usual contenders. In order: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Cambridge, Stanford University, the University of Oxford, Harvard University, Caltech and the Imperial College London (tied for sixth), UCL, ETH Zurich, and the University of Chicago.

1,418 universities made the list in total. QS scores were based on five factors: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international student ratio and international faculty ratio.

