A Montreal Artist Was Named The 2nd Most Influential Burlesque Performer In The World
"I didn't think I would place this high. It's very surreal," Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière told MTL Blog.
The 21st Century Burlesque Magazine released its list of the top 50 burlesque performers in the world at the end of December and a local artist made it to the podium. Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière now holds the second position in the prestigious ranking.
CTV News was first to report this story.
"I didn't think I would place this high. It's very surreal," Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière told MTL Blog. "The list gets released every year and features the world's most prolific burlesque artists. These are people I really admire so just making the list is a huge honour."
Also known as Lauren Ashley Jiles, the artist comes from Kahnawake. She started her career shortly after turning 18, dancing with a troupe in costumes, she said, "held together with sequins and hot glue."
"I spent the better part of a decade on the road hustling gigs, sleeping on couches just trying to get stage time," she recalled.
The Afro-Indigenous performer and activist also had to face the challenges of making her debut in a field that used to be dominantly white.
"A lot has changed and the scene is really diverse now. Montreal is home to many world-class artists."
The first and third spots in 21st Century Burlesque Magazine's top 50 went to Ginger Valentine and Cleopantha, respectively.
"Being ranked in the top three most influential is really the cherry on top of an amazing year. I hope to continue touring and working with other artists in creation and mentorship," Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière concluded.