Montreal's Most Inclusive Burlesque Show Is Bringing Sexy Back This Month
They're stripping away all beauty biases!
Bagel Burlesque Expo is shimmying back into Montreal this month and shedding beauty stereotypes along with lingerie.
On April 21 and 22, you can catch an eclectic lineup of artists representing all forms of neoburlesque, a performance style that combines striptease and theatre with elements of comedy, horror and pop culture.
More than 25 artists will take the stage with acts that span "geek, comedy, drag, drama and freak." Renowned burlesque performers, Sugarpuss and Sucre à la Crème, will host both evenings — each night offering a unique experience.
Friday's lineup features Joy Rider, recipient of the "Best Debut" award at the 2022 Burlesque Hall of Fame, and Zyra Lee Vanity, who was named one of Burlesque Magazine's Top 50 most influential figures in the industry last year. You can also catch acts by local talent Baron von Styck, Célesta O'Lee, Nanah Postel, Bunny Valentin, Roxy Torpedo and Satin Simone.
This year's headliner is Loulou la Duchesse de Rière, the second most influential burlesque performer in the world who remains a sensation in the Mohawk burlesque scene. Non-binary sensation Rosie Bourgeoisie will join her as a special guest on the Saturday line-up. BonBon Bombay, Kozmic Joy, and Lulu les belles mirettes are also set to take the stage.
One-day tickets can be purchased online starting at $50 for regular admission, or $66 for VIP front-row seats that come with a special gift. Weekend passes are also available for both shows, starting at $82 and ranging up to $113 for VIP.
If you're ready to be swept off your feet and dazzled by the artistry of neoburlesque, this is the show for you.
Bagel Burlesque Expo 2023
When: April 21 & 22
Where: Le Studio TD, 305 rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Cost: $50 regular; $66 VIP
