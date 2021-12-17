A Montreal Cyclist Is In Critical Condition After Getting Hit By A Car In LaSalle
The driver experienced "nervous shock" after the incident, according to the police.
A 27-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle in LaSalle late on Thursday night. Authorities received a 911 call for the incident at around 11:20 p.m., according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.
Police found the cyclist on the ground on the boulevard Angrignon overpass near rue Notre-Dame. He was unconscious and rushed to the hospital with injuries to his upper and lower body.
As of 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, the cyclist is still in the hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, experienced "nervous shock," according to Chèvrefils. He was not injured, however, and did not require a trip to the hospital.
According to the SPVM spokesperson, the car was moving south on the overpass as the cyclist was crossing from east to west on boulevard Angrignon.
"The scene was protected for the investigators [...] and the investigation is still ongoing," the SPVM spokesperson said.
The area was opened to traffic during the evening after the scene was cleared.
