A Montreal Outdoor Theatre Is Showing 'Mean Girls' For Mean Girls Day This Weekend
2000s-themed date night anyone?
You can watch Mean Girls at a Montreal outdoor theatre this weekend.
The Jardin Royalmount will be screening the 2004 classic on Saturday, October 3 to celebrate Mean Girls Day — if you know, you know.
Tickets cost $24.60 per adult for general admission and $66.66 for a reserved table for up to two people.
There are still tickets available as of the time of writing.
Get the details for the perfect 2000s-themed date night below.
Mean Girls At The Jardin Royalmount
Price: $24.60 per adult for general admission and $66.66 for a reserved table for up to two people
Where: Jardin Royalmount, 8187, Chemin Royden, Mont-Royal, QC
When: Sunday, October 3, doors open at 6:15 p.m., movie starts at 7:15 p.m.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.