what to do in montreal this weekend
Things To Do

A Montreal Outdoor Theatre Is Showing 'Mean Girls' For Mean Girls Day This Weekend

2000s-themed date night anyone?

A Montreal Outdoor Theatre Is Showing '​Mean Girls​' For Mean Girls Day This Weekend
Jardin Royalmount, Courtesy of Jardin Royalmount

You can watch Mean Girls at a Montreal outdoor theatre this weekend.

The Jardin Royalmount will be screening the 2004 classic on Saturday, October 3 to celebrate Mean Girls Day — if you know, you know.

Tickets cost $24.60 per adult for general admission and $66.66 for a reserved table for up to two people.

There are still tickets available as of the time of writing.

Get the details for the perfect 2000s-themed date night below.

Mean Girls At The Jardin Royalmount

Price: $24.60 per adult for general admission and $66.66 for a reserved table for up to two people

Where: Jardin Royalmount, 8187, Chemin Royden, Mont-Royal, QC

When: Sunday, October 3, doors open at 6:15 p.m., movie starts at 7:15 p.m.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles