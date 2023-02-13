A Montreal Pizza Pizza Is Giving Away Free Slices To Singles On Valentine's Day
All you need is self-love and pizza 🍕❤️
It can really suck to be single on Valentine's Day. But free pizza makes everything better. Canadian pizza chain Pizza Pizza is showing some support to all the lonely hearts and happily single people of Montreal with some complementary pizza slices on February 14. Plus, the chain will also remove a "pizza" from its name for the launch of its "singles for singles" promotion.
This means that on Valentine's Day, you can head to the store temporarily called "Pizza" one rue Sainte-Catherine E. and receive a single slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza if you show up between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. You must also have the company's app downloaded on your phone.
According to the terms and conditions, you won't need to show proof of your singleness.
"Free slice redeemable to all single or single-adjacent relationship statuses, including but not limited to: Single, Ready to Mingle, Uncoupled, Decoupled, Friends With (or Without) Benefits, Secret Side-Piece, Backup Plan, Backup Backup Plan, Friend-Zoned, On-Again-Off-Again, or Will-They-Won’t They," the Pizza Pizza team specified on their website.
Remember that only the store on Sainte-Catherine is participating in the promotion. So don't go elsewhere or you might end up truly heartbroken.
The promo is only on for one day, and the chain will get its well-known redundant name of Pizza Pizza back on February 15.
If you don't have a bae you're looking for other things to do on Valentine's Day, you can check out this list.
Free slice of pizza on Valentine's Day
When: February 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: "Pizza" (commonly known as "Pizza Pizza"), 1001 rue Sainte-Catherine E