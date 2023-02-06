10 Actually Fun Things To Do In Montreal If You're Single On Valentine's Day
Here's to flying solo!
Valentine's Day (and month) is fraught even for the happiest of singles, who suddenly find themselves forced to stare at happy couple imagery and love-related capitalism for several excruciating weeks. Thankfully, Montreal has plenty of things for singles to get busy doing, and none of them involve confronting your true feelings about solitude and coupledom.
From free country music shows to an upscale single-mingle experience, here are ten of the hottest singles-friendly events you can look forward to this Valen-time:
Hell Bent For Leather
Cost: $5 or pay what you can
When: Doors open at 8 p.m. for a 9 p.m. show, February 14
Where: Bar le Ritz PDB, 179, rue Jean-Talon O.
Why You Should Go: This Valentine's Day party is leather-themed and morose in the party-your-pants-off kind of way, drawing plenty of bittersweet singles and hardcore couples alike. Bar le Ritz says, "Come find that special someone to be miserable with," and isn't that what V-Day is all about?
Valentine's Gay — heaven is a place on earth with you
Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the door (no one turned away for lack of funds)
When: 6 p.m., February 11
Where: Champ's Sports Bar, 3956, boul St Laurent
Why You Should Go: This queer love and joy extravaganza will feature a stick-n-poke artist and cakes as well as some surprise vendors (including at least one pin-maker) to make your Valentine's weekend truly special this year. Come make a Valentine's Gay card for your crush, your friend or yourself! Plus there's matchmaking to be had, so bring yourself and all your baggage — you might just find someone sweet!
CRUSH
Cost: $25 plus taxes. DM the hosts for a 20% discount for BIPOC or to pay what you can.
When: Doors at 7:30 p.m.
Where: La Sala Rossa, 4848, boul St Laurent
Why You Should Go: This "sexy semi-formal" event will kick off with speed dating before a live music set followed by hours of DJing to help you dance your worries away. You can search for the love of your life or simply enjoy the feeling of being hot and dancing on Valentine's Day Night! Oh, and it's all a fundraiser for the Black Healing Fund. What's not to love?
MAL AMANTE — Rosalía Dance Party
Cost: $23 in advance, $25 at the door
When: 11 p.m., February 11
Where: Bar le Ritz PDB, 179, rue Jean-Talon O.
Why You Should Go: If you're in the mood to dance your feelings away, this Rosalía-themed party at Bar le Ritz was made for you. It's 18+ and will feature music from J. Balvin, Tokischa and more.
The Pudding Chômeur Live
Cost: Free!
When: 10 p.m., February 13
Where: Bar de Courcelle, 4685, rue Notre-Dame O.
Why You Should Go: This live country music show from The Pudding Chômeur promises haunting harmonies and a friendly crowd, without any pressure to think about Valentine's Day too much. Plus, it's totally free!
Danza Descalza workshop
Cost: $25 for one night's workshop
When: 7 p.m., February 14
Where: Studio D, 5445, ave de Gaspé, #616
Why You Should Go: This dance workshop is part of an ongoing series, so you can come back if you really love it! It's open to beginners and experienced dancers alike, and is sure to warm your heart even if you've never tried Afro-Colombian dance before.
Manella's Anti-Valentine's Day x Album release party
Cost: $13.50 pre-sale online, $15 at the door
When: 9 p.m., February 14
Where: La Verre Bouteille, 2112, ave Mont-Royal E.
Why You Should Go: This is a party to celebrate artist MANELLA's debut album coming out this month, but it's also a chance to sing along to "your favourite heartbreak anthems new and old" on the perfect date to commemorate loves lost and won.
Valentine's Day Comedy Night
Cost: $15
When: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., February 14
Where: 3rd Floor Comedy Club, 2015, rue Crescent, 3rd floor
Why You Should Go: This event will let you see stand-up comedians from across Montreal with a complimentary drink in your hand. There will be relationship jokes and single-people jokes and all kinds of love-related material to sigh, laugh and maybe even cry over.
Single & Ready To Mingle at the Vieux-Port Steakhouse
Cost: $69 per person, plus tax
When: 7 p.m., February 11
Where: Vieux-Port Steakhouse, 39, rue Saint-Paul E.
Why You Should Go: This upscale singles event is intended for matchmaking. Your ticket includes a buffet-style meal and a glass of bubbly, but there's a cash bar as well in case things need to turn up a notch. There will also be competitions and prizes to win, including a night in Ottawa and a romantic dinner at the steakhouse.
BAD BRAIN Trivia IX: Welcome to Heartworm
Cost: Free (but you're going to buy a drink)
When: 8:30 p.m., February 14
Where: L'Hemisphere Gauche, 221, rue Beaubien E.
Why You Should Go: For a night of fun trivia and little, if any, Valentine's Day talk, this is the event for you. It's a monthly trivia event that happens to fall on Valentine's Day, rather than a Valentine's Day trivia night. If you get the best score in a round, you win free drinks, and the night's highest scorer gets a bar tab OR "the chance to look inside the Mystery Box." Want to find out what that means? You'll have to see for yourself!
