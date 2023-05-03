A New Downtown Montreal Asian Food Festival Will Have Tea Workshops & A K-Pop Dance Class
It's part of Asian Heritage Month!
A new food festival is coming to downtown Montreal in May, and it promises to be a sensory feast for all who attend.
ASIASIE Market is set to showcase the vibrant flavours and rhythms of Asia, featuring 30 vendors and 10 associations offering a range of cuisine and products from countries such as Cambodia, China, Korea, Japan, Mongolia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, and more.
Hosted by Time Out Market, the event will also offer tea workshops, allowing attendees to learn about the traditional brewing techniques of Chinese, Japanese and Taiwanese teas.
The festival will also offer a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Asia through a variety of activities and performances. Attendees can look forward to a traditional Indonesian (Batik) and Vietnamese (Áo dài) parade that showcase intricate and colourful costumes, and take in demonstrations of Japanese and Vietnamese martial arts that display the impressive skills and techniques of these ancient fighting styles.
One of the festival's main attractions, however, is the K-Pop Random Dance session, where attendees will learn the popular dance moves originating from South Korea.
The three-day event marks a perfect opportunity to get a taste of Asian cultures and cuisines without having to travel outside the city.
ASIASIE Market
When: May 26 – 28, 2023
Where: Time Out Market, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
