Montreal's 'Japan Week' Culture & Food Festival Is Coming Back For 6 Days In Early May
Don't forget about the annual Shiba and Akita dog gathering!
From the creators of YATAI MTL comes the third annual Japan Week culture and food festival, which brings together more than 30 local businesses to invite Montrealers "to discover and enjoy Japan, without leaving their city."
This year's Japan Week is taking place from May 8 to 14 at 22 restaurants and 17 stores across Montreal. Japan Week is also hosting three "cultural activities," including a library of artwork and performances by Katsura Sunshine, a Canadian traditional Japanese rakugo storyteller.
The festival was launched by the founders of YATAI MTL in 2021 as a way to support local stores and to "adapt" the organization's flagship event during the pandemic, according to a recent press release.
This year's design themes for Japan Week incorporate and celebrate the year of the rabbit, which organizers credit as a "symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity."
Participating restaurants include local favourites Sansotei Ramen, Umami Ramen and Isakaya and noodle bar Neo Tokyo. Uncle Tetsu Montreal, Kyoto Fleurs and La brasserie San-Ô are also involved in the 2023 festival.
Shiba and Akita fans can also anticipate the fourth edition of Japan Week's dog gathering on May 13, which has historically attracted more than 150 dogs each year.
The three ambassadors selected for Japan Week 2023 are master sommelier Kuniko Fujita, also known as Mme. Saké au Québec, Geneviève Borne, a noted lover of Japan, and Quebec sociologist and writer Valérie Harvey.
YATAI MTL's Japan Week 2023
Where: At 22 participating restaurants and 17 stores across Montreal
When: May 8 to 14, 2023