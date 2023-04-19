Time Out Ranked 2 Montreal Spots Among The 'Coolest Secret Restaurants' On The Continent
Can you find them?🕵️
Pull out your magnifying glasses and grab your sleuthiest friend. Two Montreal restaurants made Time Out's list of the "coolest secret restaurants on the continent."
Wine bar and Italian restaurant Gia and upscale rooftop bar Terrasse Carla ranked eighth and 16th, respectively.
Gia occupies an unmarked former garage in a dark corner of Saint-Henri at the foot of Route 136. Carla sits atop a nondescript modern grey box of a building at the southern edge of Chinatown.
Gia has earned accolades before. In 2022, Air Canada named it one of the country's best new restaurants of the year. It also placed 69th on the list of Canada's Best 100 restaurants. This year, MTL Blog contributor JP Karwacki included Gia in his list of the 13 best Montreal restaurants to impress a date.
When Carla opened in May 2022, MTL Blog writer Alanna Moore gave it points for its sunset views, cocktail presentation and savoury French-Vietnamese food menu.
Gia and Carla are the only Canadian eateries on Time Out USA editor Virginia Gil's 17-entry ranking. New York City's La Noxe, Boston's No Relation, and Chicago's Duck Sel earned the top three spots.