A Pedestrian Is In Critical Condition After Being Hit By A Car In Montreal's Old Port
Authorities say it may have been an attempted hit & run.
A 25-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Montreal's Old Port. Around 4 a.m., police received a 911 call about a woman lying near the corner of Saint-Jacques, not far from Saint-Pierre Street.
"We believe the pedestrian tried to cross Saint-Jacques when a vehicle was coming," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.
The 22-year-old driver who struck the woman reportedly tried to flee after the collision. Witness descriptions helped officers locate the young man soon after the incident.
He will meet with investigators on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the pedestrian remains hospitalized and the police said they're monitoring her condition.
The intersection where the accident took place has been blocked off by police while an investigation continues.