A Psychedelic Pink Floyd Exhibition Is Coming To Montreal In November (PHOTOS)
Check out original art behind some of the band's iconic album covers. 🏳️🌈⃤
The Northern Lights may be visible in Montreal this week, but you'll be able to get a closer look at 'The Dark Side of the Moon' next month. An immersive Pink Floyd exhibition opens at Arsenal Contemporary Art gallery from November 4 to December 31, showcasing over 350 artefacts from the legendary rock band.
If you weren't lucky enough (or alive enough) to catch one of Pink Floyd's sold-out shows at the Université de Montréal (1971), or the Olympic Stadium (1977 -1994), you can now peruse Roger Waters' bass guitars and handwritten lyrics up close. Visitors check out stage props from some of the band's most iconic tours and see the original artwork that inspired the most iconic Pink Floyd album covers.
"People will have the pleasure of experiencing music, design and innovation all at once and fans will be left speechless at the depth and breadth of the historical items they’ll encounter here," said Guy Laforce, General Manager of Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal.
Courtesy of Arsenal Contemporary Art.
The "Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains" exhibition mixes audiovisual elements and technology to immerse visitors in the band's music and history. It was designed in collaboration with the Stufish, the band's own longtime stage designers to capture the feel of one of their shows. Fans will be able to hear hits reverberate through dozens of speakers and subwoofers.
Visitors can walk through a chronological tour of the band's history and album progression from earlier releases like the Dark Side Of The Moon andWish You Were Here, to The Wall and The Division Bell. Each visit takes around 60 to 90 minutes.
Courtesy of Arsenal Contemporary Art.
Tickets are on sale as of October 6 with rates depending on day of the week. You can reserve your spot online for $27.83 (+ tax) for a Tuesday or Wednesday visit, $36.53 (+ tax) for one on a Thursday or Friday and $45.23 (+ tax) on a Saturday or Sunday. Vistors aged 12 and under pay $19.13 (+ tax), while those aged five and under can enter for free.
Courtesy of Arsenal Contemporary Art.
Montreal is the only Canadian city slated to host the exhibition, so you might want to jump on buying tickets in case they sell out and you can only wish you were there.
Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains
When: November 4 to December 31, 2022
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William
Cost: $27.83+ (Tuesday to Wednesday); $36.53+ (Thursday to Friday); $45.23+ (Saturday to Sunday)