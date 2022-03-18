A Rescue Operation Is Underway In Montreal's Old Port To Save A Fox Trapped On Ice
The fox has been stuck out there for 10 days!
A challenging animal rescue is underway this afternoon in Montreal's Old Port. A fox is stranded on a piece of floating ice near King Edward Quay.
Sauvetage Animal Rescue tried to capture the wild animal earlier today with little luck. The fox has been trapped in the harbour for at least a week and a half.
The rescue team is asking onlookers not to interfere or try to help with the operation. Anyone nearby is also asked to stay quiet so the animal doesn't get frightened.
Animal rescuers tried to capture the floating fox earlier this week, but rising temperatures melted more ice, hindering access.
This morning, a video of the fox trying to paw its way onto another piece of ice was posted to a Montrealer's personal Instagram story, alerting authorities that the fox had not managed to find its way back to land.
While other wild animals, like a humpback whale, have been stuck in the Old Port before, this is the first time a fox has been stranded in the area.