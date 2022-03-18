Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Rescue Operation Is Underway In Montreal's Old Port To Save A Fox Trapped On Ice

The fox has been stuck out there for 10 days!

​The fox trapped on the ice in Montreal's Old Port.

The fox trapped on the ice in Montreal's Old Port.

Courtesy of @gre_gg | Instagram

A challenging animal rescue is underway this afternoon in Montreal's Old Port. A fox is stranded on a piece of floating ice near King Edward Quay.

Sauvetage Animal Rescue tried to capture the wild animal earlier today with little luck. The fox has been trapped in the harbour for at least a week and a half.

The rescue team is asking onlookers not to interfere or try to help with the operation. Anyone nearby is also asked to stay quiet so the animal doesn't get frightened.

Animal rescuers tried to capture the floating fox earlier this week, but rising temperatures melted more ice, hindering access.

This morning, a video of the fox trying to paw its way onto another piece of ice was posted to a Montrealer's personal Instagram story, alerting authorities that the fox had not managed to find its way back to land.

While other wild animals, like a humpback whale, have been stuck in the Old Port before, this is the first time a fox has been stranded in the area.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...