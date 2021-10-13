A 'Smartest Cities In The World' Ranking Put Montreal In 17th Place But Toronto Is 12th

According to a new study put out by the EasyPark Group, Montreal is among the top 20 smartest cities in the world, coming in at number 17 among cities with a metro area population of over 3 million people.
EasyPark's Smart & Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities around the world based on data that factors in "digital life, mobility innovation, business tech infrastructure, and sustainability."
With an overall ranking of 82.24 out of 100, Montreal ranked just under cities like Chicago, Tokyo, Paris, and our mortal frenemies, Toronto, which came in 12th place.
First up, in the "digital life" category, Montreal got scores above 80 for "citizen adoption" and "health care innovation." Where we lagged behind was in the "government adoption" and "tech education" subcategories.
Next, in "mobility innovation," our city got big scores for "traffic management" and for our "clean transport" infrastructure. Meanwhile, "parking innovation" got a relatively low score of 73.41 out of 100.
For "business tech infrastructure," Montreal lost a lot of points in the "business innovation" subcategory, claiming only 57.92. It was also held back by its "internet connectivity" score but gained ground with a cool 86.08 out of 100 on the "e-payments" subcategory.
Finally, Montreal was also unfortunately held back by its low-70s scores for its "climate response," "waste management" and "green buildings." Our city made up for these low marks with its performance in the "green energy" subcategory, with a score of 85.62 out of 100.