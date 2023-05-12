A Speakeasy Hidden In A Mile End Alley Is Opening In Montreal This Month
Montreal…meet Casa Kaki.
A brand-new speakeasy tucked within a Mile End alleyway is due to open this month and will offer a festive happy hour concept within a unique, hidden space.
Casa Kaki will officially opens its doors on May 18, 2023. The speakeasy is located behind the bistro-boutique of Franck Maison Gourmande — patrons will walk alongside the kitchen and pass through a golden sequinned curtain directly into an inviting environment with soft tunes, drinks driven by a privately imported wine list and a menu that can lean complex or decadent.
The speakeasy can also be accessed via the alley behind 5439 boul. Saint-Laurent.
The venue will showcase "privately imported natural and organic wines, craft beers and a variety of plates made for sharing, all in a relaxed urban environment," the speakeasy noted in a press release shared with MTL Blog.
The menu is set to include a number of homemade dishes including cod fritters with spicy lime mayo, poultry terrine with apricots and pistachios, gravlax, burrata with a carrot orange and fennel marmalade, mozzarella waffles with sun-dried tomatoes, and lobster nachos.
The speakeasy is slated to host a number of special events throughout the summer including live music and DJ sets. Those looking for an elevated 5 à 7 experience can also partake in evening wine tastings with sommeliers from private import agencies, all while noshing on assorted bites.
Cheers!
Casa Kaki
When: Officially opens May 18 and will operate Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m
Where: 5439 boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC