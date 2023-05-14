A New Vietnamese Restaurant Promising Haute Cuisine Is Opening In Montreal This Summer
Mom and pop dishes taken to the next level.
Montreal's food scene is about to get a spicy new addition this summer with the opening of a brand-new Vietnamese restaurant. Hang, which promises haute cuisine, is taking traditional mom-and-pop Vietnamese dishes to the next level with bold flavours and daring new creations.
"Montrealers will be fittingly welcomed to come 'hang' and indulge in a culinary journey that reflects Vietnam’s rich heritage with an innovative spin on favourite dishes," the restaurant wrote in a press release shared with MTL Blog.
The new resto, spearheaded by JEGantic CEO John E. Gumbley, along with Kaje Kandiah and Marylyn Tran, owner of Tran Cantine, was named after Tran's mother, who is the reigning matriarch of Montreal's iconic Pho Tay Ho located on rue Saint-Denis.
Hang will officially open its doors on May 25, 2023, on rue Notre Dame O., in Old Montreal. Hang's menu is expected to highlight the best of Vietnamese flavours — offering up "haute cuisine" with recipes passed down by generations of the Tran family, all with an elevated twist.
A few must-try dishes include Tran's raw beef salad, a classic pho made up of wagyu and bone marrow, an array of popular banh mi sandwiches made with foie gras and, of course, their most anticipated dish, Hang's mouthwatering specialty soup with sauce au vin, short ribs and lobster.
The only thing more impressive than the food menu is Hang's extensive cocktail list. "We wanted to bring the vibrant flavours of Vietnam into a world of sophisticated cocktails and an ambiance of warmth,” says Gumbley. “JEGantic along with Tran is set to introduce you to our exciting world, where the jungles of Da Nang meet an inner-city metropolitan lifestyle.”
The restaurant will double as an upscale cocktail lounge with Hang's resident mixologist serving up a mix of drinks made with a combination of Vietnamese spices and ingredients. Hang will also have a DIY mix, which allows guests to have a hands-on experience in creating their own unique cocktail.
The new Vietnamese restaurant will be open on Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m.
Bon appétit!
