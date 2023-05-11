Downtown Montreal Is Getting A Massive New SoCal-Inspired Terrasse & Gatsby-esque Brasserie
Let the summer festivities begin!
Montreal's downtown scene is about to get even hotter with the arrival of a massive new terrasse inspired by the sun-kissed vibes of Southern California and a chic brasserie offering up the glamorous excess of the roaring twenties.
Honeyrose, a brand-new hotel in the heart of Montreal's downtown core (the corner of de Maisonneuve and Bleury), is slated to open this June and with it comes two brand new restaurants, Muze Lounge & Terrasse and Commodore, both of which are bound to take your summer hangouts to the next level.
Located on the fifth floor of Honeyrose, Muze Lounge & Terrasse will let you escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a tropical oasis where you can enjoy Californian-style cuisine, a relaxed atmosphere and yummy cocktails. The Cali cool feel extends out to a 300-person terrasse that will provide stellar views of Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles. Adorned with pastel colours and palm trees galore, Muze also offers a BBQ area, a decorated promenade and an exclusive private event space — ideal for smaller gatherings.
For those looking for a more chic experience, Commodore is where you'll find yourself getting lost in the nostalgia of the 1920s. The brasserie-inspired restaurant exudes a refined elegance that Jay Gatsby himself would approve of. The art-deco elements provide a sophisticated and sleek feel to the space, which pairs effortlessly with the restaurant's classic French-style menu.
As if the swish resto weren't enough, directly attached to it is the Commodore café, a smaller space that will serve as a casual hangout spot by day and a lively wine bar by night.
Both Muze's and Commodore's menus will be spearheaded by Executive Chef Gregory Faye, who has worked in a number of Montreal hot spots including Maison Boulud, La Fabrique, and Hôtel Place d'Armes.
Bon appétit!
Honeyrose Hotel & Restaurants
When: Opening June 2023
Where: 355 boul. de Maisonneuve, Montreal, QC
