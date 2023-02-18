speakeasy montreal

9 Hidden Montreal Speakeasies That Are Bound To Spice Up Your Nights Out

Cheers! 🍸

Montreal is home to so many swanky bars, pubs, and lounges, but if you're looking to spice up your nights out in the city with a splash of secrecy, then a hidden speakeasy ought to do the trick.

Luckily, there's no shortage of must-try hidden bars across Montreal. Whether you're in the mood for a sultry and sexy moment, glitz and glam, or feeling more jazzy vibes — here are a few secret spots worth checking out:

The Coldroom

Where: Secret

Why You Need To Go: The Coldroom is one of Montreal's most secretive bars located at the corner of rue St-Vincent and St-Amable in Old Montreal. If you want in, all you got to do is follow the duck. Mhm, just follow the duck.

Website

Nhâu Bar

Where: 600, rue William, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This elegant and quaint spot is located below the Hà Vietnamese restaurant in the Old port. WIth Asian-inspired cocktails and sweet decor, this spot won't disappoint.

Website

Milky Way Cocktail Bar

Where: 1886, rue Centre, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Milky Way Cocktail Bar is located above the Fugazzi pizzeria in Pointe-Saint-Charles. In order to get there, all you got to do is follow the starry staircase up to a hidden galaxy of glitz and glam.

Website

Le 4e Mur

Where: Secret

Why You Need To Go: This Montreal spot is so secret that you need to request the address. Located on rue St-Denis, Le 4e Mur requires you to submit an email request to find out where exactly this hidden gem sits. Once you make it in, you'll be able to enjoy jazz shows and a year-round Parisian-inspired patio.

Website

Cloakroom

Where: 2175, rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This hidden speakeasy is a mixologist's dream. The seductive environment, drink list and quaint interior make this a must-try spot, but be wary, Cloakroom only seats up to 25 people. Talk about exclusive, right?

Website

Big In Japan

Where: 4175, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This speakeasy is brilliantly tucked away on the corner of rue Rachel and boulevard Saint-Laurent. Big In Japan serves tasty cocktails made from Japanese spirits, which pairs wonderfully with the romantic ambiance the bar has to offer.

Website

Le Mal Nécessaire

Where: 1106B, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This stylish tiki bar, located in Chinatown, doesn't only serve great cocktails, the speakeasy also serves great music, 1970s vibes and nightly DJs — all you gotta do is follow the neon pineapple.

Website

Vandale Le Speakeasy

Where: 120, rue McGill, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This spot can be found in Montreal's Old Port. As you enter, walk passed the psychedelic door into an otherworldly bar that offers delish cocktails and a curated food menu.

Website

Le Henden

Where: 1800, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem is tucked away in the basement of none other than Montreal's fried chicken spot, Bird Bar. With a curated cocktail list and a laid-back atmosphere, this speakeasy is a must-try.

Website

