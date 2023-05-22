The Montreal Lachine Canal's Floating Bar Is Officially Back For The 2023 Summer Season
The Canal Lounge has returned!
Montreal's Canal Lounge is making a splash with its return this summer season. The floating cocktail bar is officially opening its doors (bulkheads?) on May 23, 2023, offering a classic bar menu and views of the Lachine Canal and Atwater Market.
Located on the Quai Atwater directly off of rue Saint Ambroise, Canal Lounge will serve cocktails, spirits, beers and wines and nibbles to pair.
If you're feeling for something sweet, the bar offers a handful of boat cocktails including the Malibu Seabreeze (coconut rum, pineapple and cranberry), La Bouée (tequila, orange juice, grenadine, lemon), Raspberry Wave (raspberry vodka, tonic, cranberry) and the Sunny Ice Tea (Absolut lemon, iced tea, orange pekoe, bitter citrus). Classic beverages include a negroni (sbagliato…with Prosecco in it), cosmo and bloody Ceasar.
Although this isn't a full-on dining experience, Canal Lounge offers various snacks, such as the "Upperdeck," a sharing platter of stuffed vine leaves, surimi crab, chips, Spanish chorizo, artichoke hearts, mixed nuts, olives, pretzels and bocconcini and tomatoes.
The floating cocktail bar is open Tuesday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Canal Lounge operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with no option for reservations. Guests can enjoy a table inside the boat for two hours and groups are limited to a maximum of six people.
Cheers, Montreal!
Canal Lounge Summer 2023
Where: Quai Atwater, Montreal, QC
When: Tuesday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. (officially opens for summer 2023 season on May 23)